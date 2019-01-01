Profile

Larry Rosenstock

Chief Executive Officer

Bio

Larry Rosenstock, J.D., M.Ed, L.H.D, is Dean of the HTH GSE as well as a core faculty member. He is also CEO and founding principal of High Tech High, a network of twelve K-12 public charter schools in California. Larry taught carpentry in urban high schools in Boston and Cambridge and was principal of the Rindge School of Technical Arts, and of the Cambridge Rindge and Latin School. A member of the Massachusetts and U.S. Supreme Court Bars, he served as an attorney at the Harvard Center for Law and Education, and served as lecturer at the Harvard Graduate School of Education and Visiting Professor at UC Berkeley School of Education. He directed the federal New Urban High School Project, and was president of the Price Charitable Fund. He is a winner of the Ford Foundation Innovations in State and Local Government Award, an Ashoka Fellow, and recipient of the McGraw Prize in Education.

Courses

How To Teach Us

