About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

High Tech High Graduate School of Education

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Significant Learning

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

The Day-To-Day

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

How We Show What We Know

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 32 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM HOW TO TEACH US

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder