Join High Tech High in this groundbreaking new course that follows the educational experiences of various students in our schools. We will will listen to them as they tell us How To Teach Us.
High Tech High Graduate School of Education
High Tech High began in 2000 as a single charter high school launched by a coalition of San Diego business leaders and educators. It has evolved into an integrated network of schools spanning grades K-12, housing a comprehensive teacher certification program and a new, innovative Graduate School of Education.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Significant Learning
When High Tech High educators go “on the road” to talk about our school, the first thing we ask the audience is to reflect on their most significant learning experiences.
The Day-To-Day
The average student day looks very different at High Tech High that it does in traditional schools. In this module, students will talk about how their daily schedule has impacted their education. We will explore the reasons why a learning schedule within a school setting is so important and how you can incorporate student voice into its design. Finally we will charge course participants with designing a schedule for their ideal school. The will be shared with other course participants who will be asked to provide feedback.
How We Show What We Know
Assessment is one of the most interesting aspects of project based learning. Students working in a multidisciplinary education style logically answer the question of “what have you learned?” in a multi-faceted manner. To assess students within their learning environments we use quite a few different models of engagement, and some we are even developing as we speak.In this module you will see how students learn at High Tech High as well as how teachers bring student voice into the assessment process. You will look at exhibitions, digital portfolios, and student led comments that are crafted by both the instructor and the students in tandem.
Reviews
TOP REVIEWS FROM HOW TO TEACH US
It appeared to be a very interesting course with resultative techniques of teaching and learning presented by dedicated teachers and students. Thank you.
Great course for everyone who is interested in education and especially in the project-based learning.
Accessible and filled with interesting resources to help you explore new learning models and foundational education concepts.
Thoroughly enjoyed this course and feel it has improved me as a teacher. Assignment criteria could be clearer. Excellent compliment to the blended learning course.
