About the Course

Join High Tech High in this groundbreaking new course that follows the educational experiences of various students in our schools. We will will listen to them as they tell us How To Teach Us....

By Katja L

Sep 6, 2015

It seemed to me like an ad or Präsentation for this high school. It had some interesting thoughts in it, but not much information.

By Ryan W

Aug 19, 2015

Transformational for educators, this course helps frame the discussion around how students learn best and prompt some real thinking about how we can make education something that truly works for our kids.

By Elena C

Aug 20, 2015

It appeared to be a very interesting course with resultative techniques of teaching and learning presented by dedicated teachers and students. Thank you.

By Pavlo F

Sep 12, 2015

Great course for everyone who is interested in education and especially in the project-based learning.

By SALMAN Z

Jun 25, 2017

amazing course

By Erifili D

Dec 11, 2015

Thoroughly enjoyed this course and feel it has improved me as a teacher. Assignment criteria could be clearer. Excellent compliment to the blended learning course.

By martha L

Dec 3, 2015

Accessible and filled with interesting resources to help you explore new learning models and foundational education concepts.

By Reagan M

Apr 19, 2016

I saw some new things.

By 罗詹妮

Dec 22, 2015

Actually I like the videos. The school is so dynamic! I love it!

Just not that systematic. The structure of this course is kind of loose.

By Gordon C

Sep 30, 2015

The videos are great. The activities are fine. The final activity needs more structure/scaffolding.

By Arjan M

Nov 2, 2015

There is a choice in assignments, you can do them either written or video. However the evaluation highly favors videos and it is not possible to pass te course without doing them. Course staff do not respond to this issue... Not very motivating...

