Liping Wei is Professor and Director of the Center for Bioinformatics, School of Life Science, Peking University, and Investigator at the National Institute of Biological Sciences, Beijing. The Center for Bioinformatics at Peking University is the first bioinformatics center in China and also the first to offer Ph.D. degrees in bioinformatics. Dr. Wei received her Ph.D. degree from Stanford University in 2000 and was one of Stanford's first formally trained bioinformatics Ph.D. graduates. She has had 20 years of research and teaching experience in bioinformatics, with current research interests focusing on developing new bioinformatic and genomic methods to study the human genome using the next-generation sequencing technologies, and using these new methods together with detailed phenotyping/endophenotyping/subtyping to study the genetic contribution and targeted treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorders. Dr. Wei had won many research and teaching awards such as the National Distinguished Young Scientist Award (2010), China Young Female Scientist Fellowship (2012), China Young Science and Technology Innovation award (2011) and Dongbao Teaching Award (2008). Dr. Wei is a member of the International Advisory Group of PLoS and a former member of the Board of Directors of the International Society for Computational Biology (ISCB).
魏丽萍，北京大学生命科学学院生物信息学中心教授、主任、博导，北京生命科学研究所资深研究员。北京大学生物信息学中心是中国第一家生物信息学中心，也是第一个生物信息学博士点，培养了一大批优秀的博士毕业生。魏教授于2000年获得美国斯坦福大学博士学位，是国际上第一批正规培养的生物信息学博士，有20年的研究和教学经验，目前主要研究方向为开发基于新一代测序技术的生物信息学和基因组学新方法来研究人类基因组的特征和功能元件，并利用这些方法结合细致的表型和内表型测评及分型来研究自闭症谱系障碍的基因变异及个体化医疗。魏教授多次获得科研和教学奖励，包括国家杰出青年（2010年）、中国十大青年女科学家奖（2012年）、中国青年科技奖（2011年）、东宝奖教金（2008年）等荣誉。魏教授是PLoS国际咨询委员会成员，并是国际最大的生物信息学
学会International Society for Computational Biology (ISCB)上届董事会成员。