    Marcel Cobussen is Professor of Auditory Culture and Music Philosophy at Leiden University (the Netherlands). He works at the Academy of Creative and Performing Arts and is specialized in supervising PhD students in Artistic Research. Prior to joining Leiden University in 2004, Cobussen studied jazz piano at the Conservatory of Rotterdam and Art and Cultural Studies at Erasmus University, Rotterdam (the Netherlands). He was a professional musician and music teacher for more than 15 years. In 2002 he defended his online PhD thesis Deconstruction in Music (www.deconstruction-in-music.com) at Erasmus University. Cobussen is author of The Field of Musical Improvisation (LUP 2016), Music and Ethics (Ashgate 2012, co-author Nanette Nielsen), Thresholds. Rethinking Spirituality Through Music (Ashgate 2008), and Dionysos danst weer. Essays over hedendaagse muziekbeleving (Kok Agora 1996, co-author Ruud Welten). He is editor of the Routledge Companion to Sounding Art (Routledge 2016, co-editors Barry Truax and Vincent Meelberg) and Resonanties. Verkenningen tussen kunsten en wetenschappen (LUP 2011). In 2011 he founded the open access online Journal of Sonic Studies (www.sonicstudies.org) of which he is currently the editor-in-chief. Besides music and sound art, he loves his family and in no particular order sports, sleeping, Feyenoord, pets, and camels.

    The Importance and Power of Music in our Society

