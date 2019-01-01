Profile

Michael Scharf

Interim Dean and Joseph C. Hostetler – Baker & Hostetler Professor of Law

    Michael Scharf is the Interim Dean and Joseph C. Hostetler – Baker & Hostetler Professor of Law at Case Western Reserve University School of Law. Scharf frequently appears in the media and is the author of sixteen books, three of which have won national book of the year awards. During the elder Bush and Clinton Administrations, Scharf served in the Office of the Legal Adviser of the U.S. Department of State, where he held the positions of Attorney-Adviser for Law Enforcement and Intelligence, Attorney-Adviser for United Nations Affairs, and delegate to the United Nations Human Rights Commission. Scharf and the Public International Law and Policy Group, a Non-Governmental Organization he co-founded and directs, were nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by the Chief Prosecutor of the Special Court for Sierra Leone for their assistance with the prosecution of former Liberian President Charles Taylor. During a recent sabbatical, Scharf served as Special Assistant to the International Prosecutor of the Cambodia Genocide Tribunal.

    Introduction to International Criminal Law

