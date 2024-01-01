مرحبًا، أنا محمد جلال، مدرب في مجال الامن السيبراني ومختبر اختراق. حاليًا، أعمل كمختبِر للاختراق في شركة ABSEGA لخدمات الامن السيبراني. أعمل أيضًا كمدرب في مجال أمان المعلومات لدى شركة Security Meter أعمل أيضا كمحاضر في جامعة عين شمس كلية الحاسبات والمعلومات قسم الامن السيبراني. لقد قمت بتطوير وتقديم العديد من الدورات في اختبار اختراق الشبكات، أمان أنظمة الحاسوب والشبكات، أمان قواعد البيانات ، اختبار اختراق تطبيقات الويب أمتلك العديد من الشهادات مثل AWS Solutions Architect Associate Microsoft Azure AZ 104 Trend Micro Apex one, Deep Security, Deep Discovery بالإضافة إلى ذلك، أنا عضو في مجلس فرع القاهرة OWASP Hello, I'm Mohamed Galal a highly experienced Cybersecurity Trainer and Penetration Tester. I currently work as a Penetration Tester at Absega, a multinational cybersecurity company. I also work as a Cybersecurity Trainer for Security Meter and a Lecturer at ASU College of Computer Science's Cybersecurity Department. With over three years of experience, I have developed and delivered numerous courses in Network Penetration Testing, Computer and Network Security, Database Security, and Web Application Penetration Testing. I hold certifications in AWS Solutions Architect Associate, Microsoft Azure AZ 104, and Trend Micro products. Additionally, I am a board member of OWASP Cairo Chapter. I'm passionate about empowering individuals and organizations in the field of cybersecurity and look forward to making a meaningful impact as a Trainer and Mentor.