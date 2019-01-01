Profile

Mike Rosenberg

Associate Professor

Bio

Mike Rosenberg is an Associate Professor at IESE Business School. Professor Rosenberg joined the faculty at IESE after working for more than 15 years as a Management Consultant for companies such as Arthur D. Little, A.T. Kearney and Heidrich & Struggles working in Europe, North America, and Asia. Professor Rosenberg lectures on Strategy, Globalization, and Sustainability in IESE's MBA and executive programs. He is also Academic Director of a number of the school’s top ranked executive education programs. In addition to his academic work, Professor Rosenberg routinely consults with leading international companies and is asked to speak on topics relating to scenario planning, sustainability, and managing global firms.

Courses

Strategy and Sustainability

