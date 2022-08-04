Neave O’Clery is Associate Professor at the Centre for Advanced Spatial Analysis (CASA) at University College London where she leads a research group focused on studying cities as complex social, spatial and economic systems, with a particular interest in spatial modelling of economic development processes via knowledge accumulation. She was previously a Senior Research Fellow at the Mathematical Institute at the University of Oxford, where she retains a Visiting Research Fellow position. Following her PhD (Mathematics) at Imperial College London, she was a Fulbright Scholar and Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the Center for International Development at the Harvard Kennedy School. She is founder and Editor in Chief of Angle – a journal, established in 2009, based at Imperial College focusing on the intersection of policy, politics and science.