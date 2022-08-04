About this Course

Intermediate Level

People working in cities wishing to make a difference

All urban scholars, from early career researchers to veteran urbanists and everyone in between

Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Urban sciences
  • Urban research
  • Knowledge generation through research
Intermediate Level

People working in cities wishing to make a difference

All urban scholars, from early career researchers to veteran urbanists and everyone in between

Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Indian Institute for Human Settlements

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Shaping Urban Futures: An Introduction

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 31 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

How to Know a City: New Urban Sciences

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 54 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

What to Know in a City: New Urban Formations

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 52 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

How are Cities Changing: Urban Disruptions

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 62 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

