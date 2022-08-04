Juan C. Duque is a PhD in Business Studies from University of Barcelona and MSc in Economics and Business from Pompeu Fabra University. He is currently a Full Professor in the School of Applied Sciences and Engineering at EAFIT University (Medellín Colombia), founder/director of RiSE-group (Research in Spatial Economics); and affiliated faculty at the Center for Geospatial Sciences at the University of California (Riverside). Duque is a world leading expert in the field of region design and has a wide experience in the formulation of new methods for spatiotemporal analysis. He is a member of the editorial board of International Regional Science Review, Computers Environment and Urban Systems and Computational Urban Science. He has participated in consulting for institutions such as: The World Bank, UN-Habitat, Inter-American Development Bank, Andean Development Corporation, San Diego East Economic Development Council, ESRI, European Commission, Barcelona City Council, among others.