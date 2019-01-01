Oliver Laasch, is the founder of the Center for Responsible Management Education. After his studies in business, economics and business education at Goethe University in Frankfurt, he has worked in topic areas related to business sustainability, responsibility, and ethics in academic institutions. He was a lecturer and researcher at Seoul National University, and director of the Center for Sustainability and Responsibility (CRSE) at the Monterrey Tec. As manager for a European Social Fund project, he developed a training program for Responsible Businesses. He also served as academic coordinator for e-learnings at the Institute of Corporate Responsibility Management of Steinbeis University Berlin. Currently, he is a Marie Curie Research Fellow at the Manchester Institute of Innovation Research at the University of Manchester where he conducts research on business model innovation for sustainability, responsibility, and ethics. Oliver has published textbooks, cases, chapters, and journal articles. He is editor of the United Nations PRME book collection, and has worked extensively as coach and consultant with dozens of companies and universities. Oliver has designed and taught a variety of full courses on bachelor, master, PhD and executive education levels, such as “Innovation for Sustainability”, “Leadership for Sustainable Development”, “Social and Environmental Business Responsibility”, “Responsible Management across Functions”, “Environmental Economics and Management”, “Social and Cause-Related Marketing”, “Social Entrepreneurship”; “Communication in Responsible Business”; “CSR Norms and Institutions”; “Designing Humanistic Business Models”, “Design for Environment”, etc.