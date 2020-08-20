Managers are increasingly confronted with issues of sustainability, responsibility and ethics. Managing responsibly is an integrative approach to sustainability, responsibility and ethics, which allows you as a manager to deal competently with such challenges. This course will facilitate your learning process to engage in changing practices to make them more sustainable, responsible, and ethically informed.
University of Manchester
Tracing its roots back to 1824, the University of Manchester is home to almost 40,000 students. The University has three Nobel laureates among its current staff – more than any other British university - and a total of 25 Nobel laureates have come from our past and present students and staff. We have three main goals: to undertake world-class research; to deliver an outstanding learning and student experience; and to be socially responsible.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Managing Responsibly
We will explore the context and importance of managing responsibly and how it relates to sustainability, responsibility, and ethics. Adopting a systemic perspective, we will also look into what kinds of competences managers might need to develop responsible management practices.
Sustainability
After an introduction of the roots of (un)sustainability, we will have a look at concepts of sustainability, such as social, environmental and economic dimensions, and the importance of time. We will then focus on sustainability in a business context by looking at prominent management tools, such as impact assessment, footprinting, and life-cycle management.
Responsibility
We will explore the roots of responsible business practices and different approaches to responsibility in organizations, such as corporate social responsibility, social entrepreneurship, or corporate citizenship. We will then look at typical management applications such as stakeholder management and corporate social performance.
Ethics
We will look at behavioural ethics and moral philosophy as main approaches to business ethics. These will then be applied to address moral issues, and to develop practices for acting ethically in challenging situations. We will also learn how to apply common ethics management instruments, such as ethics hotlines, codes of ethics, or ethics training.
Reviews
- 5 stars80.42%
- 4 stars16.38%
- 3 stars2.55%
- 2 stars0.42%
- 1 star0.21%
TOP REVIEWS FROM MANAGING RESPONSIBLY: PRACTICING SUSTAINABILITY, RESPONSIBILITY AND ETHICS
The course was designed in a way where it is strongly scaffolded to assist the learners towards an in-depth understanding of the responsibility, sustainability and ethical management.
Thanks are to Glory for this great achievement of taking a course at manchester university
Great to learn the different aspect of Managing Responsibly and interconnection between Sustainability Responsibility and Ethics.
Very easy to understand and practical examples too, i truly enjoyed the course and the syllabus is diverse and not only environment sustainability.
