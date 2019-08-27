SP
Oct 1, 2019
This was a fantastic course to learn responsible management of business. The contents was grounded deep in theory and illustrated by sharing experience of many business leaders from a diverse field.
HN
Jan 2, 2022
The course was designed in a way where it is strongly scaffolded to assist the learners towards an in-depth understanding of the responsibility, sustainability and ethical management.
By Moreno G•
Aug 27, 2019
Every manager should access such content; the interviews present professionals facing real issues in their daily roles and the assignments puts us in the position of changing the situation for the better.
By Sarif P•
Oct 2, 2019
By MLOKOTHWA M N•
May 9, 2020
Very informative , coupled with extremely qualified instructors and interviewees
I am satisfied of my assignments and the results
I am a better Manager now
Regards
Mlokothwa Nkosi
South Africa
By Константин Г•
May 23, 2020
I really like this course due to the interesting and not boring presentation of material, a great number of additional links/literature/materials.
By Andrea A•
May 26, 2019
Very Good organization of the topics, teachers and interviewers were nice. It is a great opportunity to learn about CSR.
By Foteini Z•
Jan 15, 2018
It's a very interesting course with lots of information and practicioners interviews taking place. I would prefer though having more concrete theory to help with the final assignment.
Overall, a great course for those interested or practicing CSR.
By SHANKAR J B•
May 30, 2020
This course was excellent. It was a great experience going through this MOOC. The professors did an outstanding job, the material was fantastic and bringing people to share their ideas and thoughts was just brilliant.
By Anamika S•
Dec 5, 2020
Great course. It gave a lot of practical views as well by uploading various practitioners videos on the topics: Managing responsibly, Sustainability and ethics.
By Sian B•
Jun 1, 2020
I found this course very beneficial - whilst the course content was familiar to me, the tools they highlight each week have allowed me to look more holistically at the challenges I face within my work context. It has been super helpful having each assignment relate to a real problem I face, and the opportunity to connect with people in a similar field helped create a support network. Working in sustainability is challenging but beneficial, and its great to have connected with people who have similar experiences and push backs. I really enjoyed the interviews - seeing people within the field of sustainability and understanding their career path has got me really excited for the future. Going forward in my current job, I feel as though I have an action plan with how to change the company for the better. Highly recommend the course.
By Raquel B•
Jun 1, 2020
I really enjoyed the course as it provided me with some really good insights on how to use theoretical exercises to manage in a more sustainable, responsible, and ethical way.
I found it very fascinating in terms of examples, interviews with practical solutions, and of course the very nice set of the beautiful city of Manchester.
The PowerPoints and assignments were also very useful and I find it a good structure to have assignments every week that contribute to the last graded assignment.
By Oleksandr P•
May 20, 2020
It will be interesting to listen to the course for businessmen to promote and improve the work of the company and for general education.
By SANJEEV K S•
Aug 20, 2020
Great to learn the different aspect of Managing Responsibly and interconnection between Sustainability Responsibility and Ethics.
By Tushar K•
May 9, 2020
Thanks for everything and giving me sufficient knowledge of Managing responsibility.
By Albertine T•
Oct 22, 2019
I thoroughly enjoyed doing this MOOC over the past two months. It opened by eyes to framework and ways of thinking such as the INSIDE-OUT and OUTSIDE-IN matrix and made me aware of the 10 principles of responsibility to organize my ideas. Truth be told, my interest for corporate social responsibility increased tremendously in the past year. I almost applied to do a specialized master in the field! I read recently that 75 percent of millennials are willing to take a pay cut if it means working for a company that is environmentally and socially responsible, and after taking this course I am more convinced that I will be the same.
By Michalakis C•
Jan 24, 2021
It was a pleasure to follow on Coursera, this course of “Managing Responsibly: Practicing Sustainability, Responsibility and Ethics” by University of Manchester. All the instructors have performed very well with valuable lectures and all the interviews to practitioners are adding great value to the course. The source materials are also great. In order to get the maximum profit from this course you have to watch all the videos download all the source materials, read them at least once, and especially do all the assignments. Great Course! A great thanks to all involved in the preparation of this course.
By KALIL S•
Jun 6, 2020
C'est un cours très très intéressant, qui m'a vraiment aidé à comprendre l'importance du développement durable, de l'éthique et de la morale. Le cours m'a permis de comprendre que la volonté de bien faire les choses dans l'intérêt de la nature et de la population est très importante. Je conseille ce cours à tout ce qu'ils veulent apprendre quelque chose d'importer sur la gestion de façon responsable, le développement durable et l'éthique. On apprend des acteurs du terrain qui expliquent dans les entretiens ce qu'ils ont pu faire dans leur différents domaines dans le cadre du développement durable.
By Enrico M•
Feb 16, 2021
I am doing an EMBA and my first goal in doing that it was to have a Change. New perspectives, new direction, new journeys. At the moment i see more definitions of what I am doing in my job. Just to give a real word to what we are using in our daily jobs. Then I found this course: Responsibility, Sustainability and ethics is the road. Downthere we can construct all together a change. The sinergies between responsibility, sustainability and ethics can fuel our future.
By Santosh V•
Jun 14, 2020
I really liked the way they conveyed the whole course step by step clearly. and if it is only a theoretical approach of teaching then it might be boring but the approach to conveying the practicality of the topic with professionals experience in interviews is really nice. and the way of evaluation of the assignments to pass the course is also conducted very well, even it helped to build or expand our network with like-minded professionals.
By NİLGÜN K•
May 21, 2021
It was pleasure to join this MOOC. Thank you to this succesful professor for give this oppurtunity to us.I learnt lots of things that I can acting diffrently and more carrefully to my personal life. At the beginnig I was thinking I am too young to learning. But then I realize this things not about with age. Any thank you for new perspective. I believe ı can make a diffrencess and make doing better. I can help to world.
By Kayalvizhi.s•
Jul 4, 2020
Managers are increasingly confronted with issues of sustainability, responsibility and ethics. Managing responsibly is an integrative approach to sustainability, responsibility and ethics, which allows you as a manager to deal competently with such challenges. This course will facilitate your learning process to engage in changing practices to make them more sustainable, responsible, and ethically informed.
By Charles C•
Nov 9, 2020
Really really good. There is a good balance between lectures, interviews and case studies. The whole content is of excellent quality, with a lot of material, additional information of sources, etc. The course also allows that we exchange with peers, which gives the overall learning process a lot of added value. Well done!
By Priscilla M•
Mar 29, 2022
This was my first course with Coursera, I enjoyed every minute of the MOOC. The content was insightful and thought provoking. It has enhanced my understanding of integrating ethics and risk into strategy. I would recommend this course to other governance practitioners.
By Ruggero R•
Nov 24, 2020
Great insight on CSR. Thanks to Oliver, Frank and Sally I was able to have an integrated view on this very current subject and deepen my knowledge and skills on it. Interviews and external contributions are engaging, assignments are challenging and worthy.
By RAFAEL E A C•
Mar 21, 2022
It was such a great experience doing the course. I've learned a lot about Managing Responsibly: Practicing Sustainability, Responsibility and Ethics I'm excited to see how these courses will be in the future.
By ilaria•
Sep 7, 2020
Interesting course, it gives a broad view of what means responsible management. Useful and stimulating the opportunity of meeting other people attending the course from other places in the world.