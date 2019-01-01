Profile

Dr Sally Randles

Senior Research Fellow

    Bio

    Dr Sally Randles is Senior Research Fellow at the Manchester Institute of Innovation Research at the University of Manchester UK where she leads the theme on Emerging Technologies: Dynamics, Governance and Responsible Innovation www.research.mbs.ac.uk and is an Associate Fellow at the Centre for Organisations Research and Design (CORD) at Arizona State University, USA www.cord.asu.edu . Her current research focus and interests lie in understanding and researching how actors understand and embed understandings of ‘responsibility’ in research and innovation situations, contexts, organisations and governance processes. She is currently Principle Investigator for Manchester on the 3 year European Commission FP7 RES-AGORA project (2013-2016) tasked with designing a socio-normative governance framework for responsible research and innovation in Europe and has led the extensive empirical programme which supports this project. See www.res-agora/eu/about. She is a Principle Investigator on the 4 year European Commission Marie Curie project ‘Innovation for Sustainability, I4S ’ which supports the training and development of Early Stage Researchers (PhDs) across 7 European business schools and University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business, co-ordinated by the Association of Business in Society www.abis-global.org/projects/i4s ; and Co-PI on the five year, £10million investment of the UK Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council UK into the SYNBIOCHEM centre at the University of Manchester where she works with colleagues from across Humanities to integrate responsible research and innovation into the research and activities of the centre www.synbiochem.co.uk/facilities/#RRI . Sally holds a BSc in Management Sciences from Lancaster University, an MBA, and a PhD from the University of Manchester in urban geography and political economy. Previous posts include Principal Economic Development Officer within regional government in the UK, Survey Officer and author at the UK Consumers’ Association publishers of ‘Which?’ magazine, and hands-on running a community development and training company (limited by guarantee) in the Spitalfields neighbourhood of East London, UK.

    Courses

    Managing Responsibly: Practicing Sustainability, Responsibility and Ethics

