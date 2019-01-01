Profile

Mr. Orin Gutlerner

Director, Match Teacher Residency

Bio

Orin Gutlerner is the founding director of the Match Teacher Residency and the Charles Sposato Graduate School of Education. Prior to coming to Match, Orin directed Harvard’s Undergraduate Teacher Education Program, and he served as the director of alternative teacher recruitment and training programs for the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. He also recently served on the DESE’s Task Force on Teacher Evaluation. Orin started his career in education in 1996 as a teacher in rural North Carolina through Teach For America. He has a BA in Sociology from the University of Wisconsin and a M.Ed. from Harvard.

Courses

Учительський коучинг: сприяння розвитку сталих змін

