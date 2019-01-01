Profile

陳冠學

國泰金控數位暨數據發展中心協理

    台大工商管理學系畢業，UCLA MBA，MBA畢業之後，進入貝恩策略顧問公司(Bain & Company)的大中華區香港辦公室，協助提供大型企業或私募基金在策略決策與營運績效提升的諮詢與建議，後來加入雅虎的亞太區團隊，帶領來自印度、香港、新加坡、台灣等辦公室的跨國團隊擴展亞太區廣告平台商務。在2016年，陳冠學從數位廣告轉戰數位金融，他帶著多年在外商公司、海外工作、以及跨國企業團隊的經歷，踏入本土的金融控股公司參與集團的數位轉型任務。

    服務模式的體驗、設計與創新：從痛點到賣點 (Experience, Design, and Innovation of Service Models: from Pain Points to Selling Points)

