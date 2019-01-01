Louis F. Tanner Distinguished Professor of Public Accounting
Dr. Riley is currently a Louis F. Tanner Distinguished Professor of Public Accounting at West Virginia University and the 2008 Association of Certified Fraud Examiners Educator of the Year. Since his appointment to the faculty at West Virginia University in 1998, his primary focus has been within the Business Masters Programs encompassing Masters of Professional Accountancy, Graduate Certificate in Fraud and Forensic Accounting, Executive Master of Business Administration and the Center for Executive Education and Development.
Dr. Riley is a CPA, CFE, CFF, forensic accountant and fraud examiner who has developed and implemented fraud and forensic accounting education programs for the United States National Institute of Justice and the Internal Revenue Service. Since 2002, Dr. Riley has performed expert financial analysis and litigation support services, offering deposition and trial testimony. He has published two books: Financial Statement Fraud: Prevention and Detection with Zabi Rezaee (John Wiley & Sons, 2010) and a Forensic Accounting and Fraud Examination with Joseph Wells and Mary-Jo Kranacher (John Wiley & Sons, 2011). He serves his profession and community as the WJU Alumni Council President, Chairperson of the ACFE Higher Education Committee and as Vice President of Research and Operations for the Institute for Fraud Prevention.
In addition to his distinguished academic career, Dr. Riley was employed as a Senior Accountant in the Accounting firm of Deloitte & Touche and Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer of Georgetown Leather Design Company with annual revenues in excess of $25 million dollars and its “sister” company Jordan Kitts Music, also with revenues approximating $25 million. Since 2002, Dr. Riley has performed expert financial analysis and litigation support for the Mining, Construction and Minerals Processing industries and has extensive litigation experience beyond these industries. He has also investigated the topical areas of biometrics for the biometrics industry and automated litigation support for the Department of Justice.
Dr. Riley possesses an undergraduate degree in accounting from Wheeling Jesuit University, a Masters of Professional Accountancy from West Virginia University and Doctor of Philosophy Degree from the University of Tennessee. He serves on the Wheeling Jesuit Alumni Council as Vice President and on West Virginia University’s Academic Integrity Committee.