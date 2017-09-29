Everyday across the world, thousands of businesses are victimized by fraud. Who commits these bad acts? Why? And, how? In this course we are going to help you answer the questions: who commits fraud, why and how. We’ll also help you develop skills for catching them.
Forensic Accounting and Fraud ExaminationWest Virginia University
About this Course
Learner Career Outcomes
13%
18%
11%
Skills you will gain
- Fraud Detection
- Internal Control
- Fraud Investigation
- Forensic Accounting
Learner Career Outcomes
13%
18%
11%
Offered by
West Virginia University
Founded in 1867, West Virginia University is moving toward a global destiny. World-class faculty are exploring everything from pulsars to nanoscale technology. Rated as the #2 public university at which to do research and a top-20 best place to work in academia, WVU is collaborating with international academic and research partners.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
The Accidental Fraudster
Who are "accidental" fraudsters? Learn who accidental fraudsters are, the basic elements of fraud, and how devastating the costs of fraud are.
The Predator Fraudster
What is a "preditor" fraudster? How do you protect your organization against a preditor fraudster? Learn how internal control concepts and other techniques can help you detect and prevent preditor fraudsters.
Big Data, Benford's Law and Financial Analytics
What is "big data"? Learn how data analysis, Benford analysis and other tools can help you identify fraudulent activities.
Cyber-Crime and Money Laundering: Contemporary Tools and Techniques.
Money laundering. This week’s session will introduce you to the objectives and
Reviews
- 5 stars77.65%
- 4 stars18.90%
- 3 stars2.60%
- 2 stars0.47%
- 1 star0.35%
TOP REVIEWS FROM FORENSIC ACCOUNTING AND FRAUD EXAMINATION
I liked everything in this course. But for one- I feel for all the quizzes, the right answer must be given so that we get to know where we are wrong. Only explanation as to why it is wrong is given.
This course was an excellent introduction to the area of Forensic Accounting and Fraud Examination. The concepts were simply put and easy to follow. The material gave relevant and live examples.
An intriguing course that delves inside the various aspects of Forensic Accounting and Fraud Examination in a awe-inspiring manner with relevant examples, engaging content and learned professors.
the course is exceptionally enriching. it made me stay glued to my computer all day, and ended up doing the course within a week. good teaching approach.\n\nhope to further my knowledge
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.