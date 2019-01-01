Richard B. Dull earned bachelor’s degrees in computer applications and accounting from Harding University, an MBA from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and a Ph.D. from Virginia Tech. Before joining WVU, he was an associate professor of accounting at Clemson University.
Dr. Dull has had extensive experience in accounting and information systems including his time as a founding partner and owner of a CPA/Consulting company in Greensboro, NC. He holds the certifications of Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE), Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), and Certified in Financial Forensics (CFF). His research has been published in
Journal of Information Systems,
Issues in Accounting Education,
Journal of Emerging Technologies in Accounting, and
International Journal of Accounting Information Systems.