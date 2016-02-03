AO
This course is one of a kind, it's simple, professional and straight to point. I've really been exposed to the concept of fraud and it's dynamics. This will take me a long way in my career.\n\nCheers!
Excellent course to go with an excellent illustration from experts in the industries. I do carry a value which will cherished in my memory for ever ........\n\nThanks for all what i learned hear.....
By Ricardo O•
Feb 3, 2016
Positive: It was refreshing to see this offering in Coursera. It is an important topic and there is limited amount of offerings (the Wharton course in accounting analytics crosses in the benfords law topic). The discussions in Madoff, Snowden, etc are positive to stimulate critical thinking. The approach was solid. The videos with real fraudsters were very good allowing to connect the theory to practice. The final exam with 60 questions is also very positive to force/stimulate the student to 'cement' the knowledge gained.
Negative: This course was shockingly short. If discounted the weekly videos with real examples of frauds, per week there was only about 20-30 minutes of 'real' materials. This is not nearly enough a balanced output of resources to allow students to grasp the concepts. Institutions like Wharton, U. Michigan, U. Illinois, U. Virginia and Yale are packaging in their top courses/specializations at least 1.5 to 3 hours per module (what can have between 4 and 11 modules), plus resources - slides, readings, excel spreadsheets and others. This is an enormous gap. Also - although it was positive to see the materials of the collegue and acfe sites, more was expected. For example, it would be extremely valuable to have resources related to Bernie Madoff, Armstrong, Edward Snowden to engage on a more dynamic discussion. The slides used to back the video lectures should also been made available. Also in some topics more detail was expected. For example, Benford's Law. It should been shown the formula used, what is the threshold value to raise suspicion that manipulation might be present in the financials and also what are considered to be normal values.
Overall it is positive to see your offering but I think it can be improved and add a lot more valuable.
I wish you luck.
By Ram S•
Aug 7, 2018
I liked everything in this course. But for one- I feel for all the quizzes, the right answer must be given so that we get to know where we are wrong. Only explanation as to why it is wrong is given.
By Lemaitre S•
Mar 31, 2020
The course is interesting. It tackles different subjects though in a very superficial manner. I recommend the course if you would like to get some basic elements or principles related to forensic accounting and fraud examination. Unfortunately, examples provided in the course mostly date from the 90s, early 2000. It seems that the course has not been updated in a while. The discussion questions are interesting and could spark debates but no preparatory material is provided by the course leaders. This means that to be able to join the discussion you must have a prior detailed knowledge of the case.
By Dragana Đ•
Dec 5, 2018
Final quiz has 60 questions but there is no possibilities to " save" answers and proceed later, all questions must be answered in one access.
By Khaled A E G•
Apr 25, 2017
Amazing course! please offer more courses like this on fraud examination and forensic accounting. I would also be interested to take a course on Internal audit, Internal controls and res management.
This course is one of a kind, it's simple, professional and straight to point. I've really been exposed to the concept of fraud and it's dynamics. This will take me a long way in my career.
Cheers!
By Muhammad U M•
May 3, 2016
This course is a better learning than general auditing course that was taken in university by me. Awesome knowledge provided. Very easy and slow english speaking letting us to understand each word.
Excellent course to go with an excellent illustration from experts in the industries. I do carry a value which will cherished in my memory for ever ........
Thanks for all what i learned hear.....
By Ria N•
Jan 8, 2021
I enjoyed learning this course . It made me aware about the various ways frauds are committed, showed practical examples, discussed data analytic tools . I look forward to learning this subject more.
By Miguel A C C•
Oct 8, 2019
Really sad to see that this training does not have any credit.
By Deon C D•
Jan 3, 2017
I found this course to be quite interesting especially because of my current work requirements. It actually provided me with some insights on items I can include in my staff training as well as in my day to day operations.
One of the things that this course has done, is that it has inspired me to do more reading / research in this area and possible pursue the CFE accreditation which I have been pondering about for some time.
Good place to start...
By Mohammad S N•
Nov 3, 2018
I really like this online course because we can study from the comfort of our home as per our convenience. We can also study this anytime. Lecturers from west Virginia university explain everything properly. Also the transcript helps us. It would have been better if transcript were organized into paragraphs for our ease. Additional reading materials also should have been provided so we can further clear our concepts. Other than that this was great!
By WAKAS A T•
Jun 15, 2019
Very informative course. I would like to thanks to Coursera.com for providing me this opportunity to get this certification. This course has enhanced my understanding of fraud investigation and forensic accounting and would definitely enhance my career goal. I specially thank to Dr. Richard Riley, Ph.D, Dr. Richard Dull, Ph.D and John Gill, J.D., CFE for their excellence teaching skills and guiding us throughout the course.
By Prasant K P•
Apr 20, 2020
I am into Internal Auditing Profession since a decade and also pursuing CFE. The contents of this Certificate Programme was very much useful to me. The reason why I say this is, 'coz of the fact that many such Micro Concepts associated with Forensic Accounting & Fraud Examination are not covered with other study materials of AML/Fraud Examinations. It will surely help me clear my conceptual clarity on the subject!
By Brynn S•
May 1, 2021
The information included in the course videos was interesting and diverse. The structure of the quiz questions, the amount of typos, accidental repeated questions, and questions that were never taught or referred to in the lessons was frustrating. Some of the quiz/test questions seemed better suited to people with accounting training due to the amount of inference needed. Although I would recommend the course to anyone interested in the subject, it may be better suited to people with a solid background knowledge of accounting principles.
By Dorothea H•
Nov 11, 2016
The Professors were wonderful, issues with wording of questions on tests and grading of tests
By B V R•
May 10, 2020
Positives: The course was well structured and concise. It covered all important topics and the quality of content was excellent. I must say I have gained knowledge about the subject.
Areas which need improvement: The course primarily gives insights & knowledge about forensic accounting and fraud examination. It does not deal with techniques of Fraud investigation. So this course imparts knowledge, but it does not in any way improve the skills of forensic auditors or fraud examiners. So in feedback, I am unable to identify whether I have gained any skills by plassing this course. Yes I have gained knowldge, but skills No!. I wish this course devotes a section or a module to forensic audit techniques and development of essential skills required for Forensic audit etc.
By Artem•
Aug 4, 2019
Good afternoon (evening) dear colleagues!
This course discloses information regarding the investigation of economic crimes in the sphere of fraud by both legal entities and individuals.
It will be useful for studying the practice of applying psychological approaches to analyzing people's actions in certain situations, for the initial level of the company's economic security.
Thank.
Sincerely, to you!
By Abdulfatai•
Dec 12, 2019
I have really benefited taking this course and i must say it really worth my time. Thumps up to the lecturers and facilitators of this course. It goes without saying that there are still areas why improvement can be made about the course. for example case study why students can be able to apply skills learned during the course. In all the course is great. Thank you.
By Emiljan S•
Mar 4, 2017
A very informative course which I have taken while preparing for my Advanced audit and assurance exam - which complemented my preparation very nicely. I am now considering in due course to take the CFE exam and potentially pursue a career in the fraud examination field. I highly recommend this course to anyone who has a passing interest in this subject.
By Anjana S•
Nov 29, 2021
Very concise and apt material. Excellent lectures. Please induct more no. of case studies. It is also required to inform us the avenues for further higher studies in this subject and career options.
By Jaiveer S S•
Sep 30, 2017
An intriguing course that delves inside the various aspects of Forensic Accounting and Fraud Examination in a awe-inspiring manner with relevant examples, engaging content and learned professors.
By Karina R•
Mar 12, 2021
Me gustó la explicación de los profesores, en algunos momentos se me dificultó el examen pero pude avanzar y concluir con éxito el programa. Gracias
By Mitesh V•
May 1, 2020
This is the first course I have taken and completed from Coursera. To be honest I was afraid that I will not be able to focus on the content and videos, however I am happy to say that did not happen. The content and videos were clear and interesting for me. I was able to grasp and ENJOY the lectures. I think one of the main reasons I enjoyed the course was the real life examples/documentary covered (LIKE WORLDCOM, MADOFF etc). Due to the interest I was able to go through the lectures very quickly and attempt the quiz and final exam very quickly.
I was very AMAZED by Benford's Law. I am planning to view more videos on the LAw because I am very interested in learning more about it.
Thank you!
By Maher T•
Jun 28, 2021
Overall the course was very good; however, I would suggest that the right answer to the questions which the candidate gets wrong be provided to enhance the learning. I think I got a couple of questions wrong in the quiz and the final quiz which defeats the purpose of enhancing my learning.
Further, there are multiple spelling mistakes in the questions and some questions are not value adding, specially ones where an answer is accurate but is the most appropriate. Happy to discuss further if you wish.
But overall thanks and it's a good course.
Regards