Profile

Rishi Desai, MD, MPH

Chief Medical Officer, Osmosis

    Bio

    Rishi Desai, MD, MPH is a pediatric infectious disease physician with a public health background who serves as the Chief Medical Officer at Osmosis and previously led Khan Academy Medicine. Osmosis generates engaging health education videos on a personalized learning engine for 900,000+ medical students and clinicians around the world. Dr. Desai had an accelerated education, completing high school and receiving his BS in Microbiology and Molecular Genetics from UCLA by the age of 18. He completed his medical training at UCSF and went on to work at medical centers including Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston Medical Center, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, and Stanford University. He earned his MPH in epidemiology at UCLA, and then spent two years at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as an Epidemic Intelligence Service Officer investigating disease outbreaks, before beginning his work in online medical education. He currently sees patients through the largest US telemedicine provider AmWell. When he’s not at the park with his wife and 3-year-old son, he can be found eating raspberries and learning Mandarin.

    Courses

    COVID-19: What You Need to Know (CME Eligible)

