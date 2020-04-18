COVID-19: What You Need to Know (CME Eligible)

Register for this free CME course here: https://www.coursera.org/learn/covid-19-what-you-need-to-know?edocomorp=public-health-free-courses
Recognize the symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of COVID-19
Identify how COVID-19 has spread around the world
Apply into practice the public health measures we need to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Osmosis
Our mission is to empower the world’s clinicians and caregivers with the best learning experience possible.
Register for this free CME course here: https://www.coursera.org/learn/covid-19-what-you-need-to-know?edocomorp=public-health-free-courses COVID-19 is a global pandemic that has already resulted in millions of infections and hundreds of thousands of deaths, with many more anticipated. This course is a go-to resource that will be regularly updated with all of the current information put forth by the CDC, WHO, and other leading agencies and covers the basics, personal protective equipment, diagnostics, and other material. Becoming familiar with the signs, learning how to manage the symptoms, and doing your part to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 will reduce the burden on our healthcare system and raise the line. This course will teach you to:- Recognize the symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of COVID-19- Identify how COVID-19 has spread around the world- Apply into practice the public health measures we need to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. As a healthcare professional, you can earn CME credit and help to #RaiseTheLine by becoming prepared to treat COVID-19. 681 thousand deaths
I like enjoyed the flow of this course! The videos explain just the right amount of information that I need to know to get a general understanding of the topic, and the quizzes helped with recall.
good course to gain a handful of knowledge about covid-19 and better for much more understanding about the topic. After all we need to understand that we don't have to panic! about this pandemic
A must needed course to understand what's happening right now around the world...!!! Amazing and to the point with all necessary things to know abut COVID-19. A big thanks to team Osmosis
Amazing Course..!! A very detailed information about COVID-19. CT, PCR and RT-PCR tests and science behind these tests explained in detail.\n\nThanks to the entire team for this wonderful course.
