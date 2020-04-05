JK
Jun 15, 2021
It was an informative course. Most information was already being practiced by myself and others but reviewing in academic and clinical form was helpful to take it as true instead of street knowledge.
EP
Jul 23, 2020
The course was informative with the resources and information that was available at the time the course was completed. Since our knowledge of the virus is very fluid, a few things are not up to date.
By Anum S•
Apr 4, 2020
My friend got the certificate and CME points without any kind of payment.. But when i completed the course they are asking me tp pay 49 usd dollars..
By Deleted A•
Mar 31, 2020
i need certificate
By Warren N•
Apr 10, 2020
Warning -- An excellent course however I was given the understanding that this course offered a free certificate. Now Coursera want me to pay for it. I'm happy to update my review when the free certificate comes through.
By Paula M C V•
Apr 10, 2020
I was not able to receive an email of my certificate despite having completed the course.
By usama k•
Apr 5, 2020
I did this course it’s very good full of all information about COVID-19.But they don’t offer me certificates they want to charge me $49 for certificate..can any one help me how to get my certificate for free .
By Dr. K M•
Apr 1, 2020
I did almost ten courses online on COVID-19 since last one week. But the course "COVID-19: What you Need to Know" is one of the best one in term of course content, its structure, organisation, video and quiz. In summary, I can protect my family members and my friends from the COVID-19. Also, course motivated me to implement some strategies in my organisation about prevention of COVID-19.
Thanks
Dr. Kailas K Mali
By Dr A R K•
Apr 1, 2020
great course but without certification..
By Divya R•
Apr 9, 2020
Do have a look at the syllabus.
The content is highly informative, yet concise and easy to understand and grasp.
I learned what the virus is, how it is detected, how it presents itself in imaging, how the RT-PCR test works, the correct way to put on a N95 mask. It did not waste time on the basics such as how to wash hands yet touched upon self quarantine rules and how to be prepared with plenty of fluids. It explained sensitivity and specificity beautifully and tackled how we need to stop the spread on an individual level as well.
Very useful, highly recommend.
By Mr. V Y•
Apr 19, 2020
Amazing Course..!! A very detailed information about COVID-19.
CT, PCR and RT-PCR tests and science behind these tests explained in detail.
Thanks to the entire team for this wonderful course.
By Calista W•
Apr 6, 2020
Covid-19, this was very informational. From how it started, How it got transmitted. Reasearch that was placed after finding Covid-19 to Prevention of COVID-19. Giving lessons on how and what steps to take if any symptoms were to occcur. This course helped me to better understand this virus. Working as a Personal Care Aid/ Direct Service Provider, This course informed me more.
By Tony S•
Apr 2, 2020
I personally enjoyed this CPD. It was able to give me the most up to date evidence and the knowledge needed for myself on the front line as a paramedic in Staffordshire , England.
Thank you too all involved in making this course possible and free.
By Isel L G•
May 4, 2020
I like enjoyed the flow of this course! The videos explain just the right amount of information that I need to know to get a general understanding of the topic, and the quizzes helped with recall.
By Habeeb A F•
Apr 4, 2020
it was a course filled with deep knowledge about the virus covid 19 and making us understand on how the virus starts and ends along with the safety precautions one should take
By Mumtaz M H M•
Apr 4, 2020
This is a wonderful course and provide all the information required for a common man and health care professional about Covid-19 management, testing and treatment. I believe this should be translated into many languages and made available to public on social media platforms such as facebook whatsapp etc.,
By Ajinkya M•
May 13, 2020
This course is very helpful as we experienced the pandemic of COVID-19 across the world.It clears the basic knowledge we need to know about CORONA virus.I suggest you to do this course.All the best.
By Okoli, C E•
Apr 5, 2020
Even though I'm not a health expert, this course has exposure me to basics I need to know as COVID-19. I all recommend this course to every healthcare provider.
By Aryn D V•
Apr 2, 2020
This course provided useful basic information about COVID-19 that I can use myself as well as share with my patient's to help flatten the curve.
By Dang H T•
Apr 12, 2020
I really like the course for some reasons. First of all, the content is displayed in an understandable, attractive and informative way. Secondly, the information is very useful to equip myself better awareness of COVID-19 and the practices to avoid it, protect myself and the community.
By Ratanon H•
Apr 11, 2020
The course give the insights of the disease in the overview then into the details -- In a beautiful, Osmosis-style visualization for each topics. The content is quite up-to-date and on point with easy-to-digest medical information. The course difficulty is minimal and compatible with healthcare learners, and science students alike.
By Diana C•
Apr 10, 2020
This was an amazing concise course that provided me with the knowledge I needed to be aware of our current pandemic and help me in order to help others in this crisis. I want to be educated and go out and do my duty as an American and help out fellow citizens if the need arises in my current area.
Thank You!
By Julian V•
Apr 4, 2020
Unbelievable amount of useful information, very well laid out and explained for non-MDs. It's a must to understanding this (and other) pandemic.
By Jack K•
Apr 12, 2020
Although, I am not a healthcare worker and with my prior knowledge in high school biology, I can learn the technical and practical information in all aspects of COVID-19 from the course. They are an essential foundation on the pandemic that I need for unexpected future situations.
By Igor K•
Apr 4, 2020
Very straight-forward explanations and excellent visuals to not only explain the seriousness of the situation but also easily lay out some of the molecular biology necessary in the process. Well done to the team for creating this fantastic learning package for the public!
By Nguatem D A•
Apr 9, 2020
the course was quite helpful to me as it change and enlighten me more about the cause of the covid-19, how it originated, ways to combat it. it has given me the needed tools that i need to contribute my own share of service to my community and humanity as a whole.
By Haris K•
Apr 12, 2020
I have no words to describe the course, it's a gem of a course for healthcare providers to get a clear picture of the COVID-19 and help prevent such outbreaks in future. The most important thing I liked about the course is that it is so up to date.