Dr Rod Dilnutt is the Director of William Bethwey & Associates, a specialist consultancy in knowledge, architecture and strategic organisational change. He has also been an Industry Fellow of the University of Melbourne for over fifteen years. Rod’s professional experience spans over twenty-five years as an internationally recognised consultant and educator. During this time he has helped many leading organisations develop business and ICT capability and successfully transition to a higher level of operating maturity. Because of this experience he is retained by a number of blue chip firms and he shares this experience with students as lecturer-in-charge in related higher degree courses. In 2013, Rod was acknowledged as the iAwards, Australian ICT Professional of the Year and added to his publications with his book: ‘Organisational Change Management: A Guide for Practitioners’. Rod is a Fellow of the Australian Computer Society where he holds the following offices: Vice Chair of the Victorian Branch Executive; Director, Membership Lifecycle Board and member of the Professional Development Board.