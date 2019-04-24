About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Pricing
  • Change Management
  • Management
  • Communications Management
Instructors

Offered by

The University of Melbourne

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Module 1: Introduction

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 50 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Module 2: Cloud Adoption

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 96 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Module 3: Cloud Commercials

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 79 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Module 4: Getting Ready to Move

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 60 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

