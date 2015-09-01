About this Course

3,558 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Organizational Change and Culture for Adopting Google Cloud Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 1 hour to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Organizational Change and Culture for Adopting Google Cloud Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 1 hour to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Managing Change when Moving to Google Cloud

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 32 min), 2 readings, 7 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MANAGING CHANGE WHEN MOVING TO GOOGLE CLOUD

View all reviews

About the Organizational Change and Culture for Adopting Google Cloud Specialization

Organizational Change and Culture for Adopting Google Cloud

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder