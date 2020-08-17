Chevron Left
Managing Change when Moving to Google Cloud by Google Cloud

4.7
stars
129 ratings
25 reviews

About the Course

Moving to the cloud creates numerous opportunities to start working in a new way and it empowers the workforce to better collaborate and innovate. But it’s also a big change. Sometimes the success of the change hinges not on the change itself, but on how it’s managed. This course will help people managers to understand some of the key challenges associated with cloud adoption, and provide them with a verified in-the-field framework that will assist them in supporting their teams on the change journey. By addressing the human factor of moving to the cloud, organizations increase their chances of realizing business objectives and investing in their future talent....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 25 Reviews for Managing Change when Moving to Google Cloud

By SABARISH. S

Aug 17, 2020

I'm confused but finally is it clear

Thanking you

By Earl S

Mar 17, 2021

It was tricky to understand the way they used words that seemed to have more than one meaning, and place it into the specific category they were referring to. It's like Google has it's own culture which feels like Cloud change if a newer technology suddenly springs up one day. I guess the knowledge here is good for another 5 to 10 years. This seemed like a short course more geared towards upper management, which I am not yet but thanks.

By Uwe S

Mar 19, 2021

Really helpful to understand how to plan a cloud journey for a company. Got some ideas on top of the initiatives we have started already as a company. Now it's time to break it down on the team level.

By KRISHANU M

Sep 14, 2020

It was a nice learning curve for me and I can say proudly that I am Google Certified. Thank You Coursera :)

By Ebrahim D

Jan 21, 2021

Google is the brain of computer worlds!

By Lester D D

Mar 14, 2021

Excellent course content and delivery!

By Connie O

Mar 22, 2021

Added to what I knew - good course

By Awadh K S

Mar 24, 2021

it is great learning plateform.

By Frank J

May 11, 2021

very well simplified and clear

By Sid K

Jun 30, 2021

Very informative and concise.

By Anna Y

Nov 1, 2020

It's awesome!

Thanks a lot.

By Jonathan P A

Jun 8, 2021

MUY FACIL LA EXPLICACION

By Robinson D L H

Dec 31, 2020

great course

By Itay J d S F

Nov 24, 2021

T​hank You!

By Gregory G J

Feb 22, 2021

Thumbs Up!

By Tory M

Jul 17, 2020

Amazing!

By PATRICK J

Aug 17, 2020

Good

By MARTELLA C C

Dec 14, 2021

5

By Nicholas C

May 27, 2021

Provided a good high level overview of areas related to business change although over simplified and some key areas missing (e.g. benefits realisation).

By Michael C

Oct 5, 2020

Good overview with a focus on people. Didn't get into some of the other areas of the Google Cloud Adoption Framework.

By Sachin A

May 31, 2021

Short and simple course to understand basics about managing change when moving to cloud.

By T C N S

Sep 29, 2020

Good

By Andrew D

Dec 22, 2020

The course raised many interesting, and ethical, questions on the definition of "good," behavior modification practices, and analysis of corporate goals. But the lack of interaction with other students did not provide the opportunity to explore these critical questions. Some form of online interaction would offer the chance for improvement.

By Chuck W

Aug 13, 2021

This course would be better positioned for users who not yet made the jump to the cloud, if you've already moved to the cloud, this content is too introductory

By Douglas A

Nov 3, 2021

This class seems to rush through a very important topic which deserves better treatment.

