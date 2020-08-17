By SABARISH. S•
Aug 17, 2020
By Earl S•
Mar 17, 2021
It was tricky to understand the way they used words that seemed to have more than one meaning, and place it into the specific category they were referring to. It's like Google has it's own culture which feels like Cloud change if a newer technology suddenly springs up one day. I guess the knowledge here is good for another 5 to 10 years. This seemed like a short course more geared towards upper management, which I am not yet but thanks.
By Uwe S•
Mar 19, 2021
Really helpful to understand how to plan a cloud journey for a company. Got some ideas on top of the initiatives we have started already as a company. Now it's time to break it down on the team level.
By KRISHANU M•
Sep 14, 2020
It was a nice learning curve for me and I can say proudly that I am Google Certified. Thank You Coursera :)
By Ebrahim D•
Jan 21, 2021
By Lester D D•
Mar 14, 2021
By Connie O•
Mar 22, 2021
By Awadh K S•
Mar 24, 2021
By Frank J•
May 11, 2021
By Sid K•
Jun 30, 2021
By Anna Y•
Nov 1, 2020
By Jonathan P A•
Jun 8, 2021
By Robinson D L H•
Dec 31, 2020
By Itay J d S F•
Nov 24, 2021
By Gregory G J•
Feb 22, 2021
By Tory M•
Jul 17, 2020
By PATRICK J•
Aug 17, 2020
By MARTELLA C C•
Dec 14, 2021
By Nicholas C•
May 27, 2021
Provided a good high level overview of areas related to business change although over simplified and some key areas missing (e.g. benefits realisation).
By Michael C•
Oct 5, 2020
Good overview with a focus on people. Didn't get into some of the other areas of the Google Cloud Adoption Framework.
By Sachin A•
May 31, 2021
Short and simple course to understand basics about managing change when moving to cloud.
By T C N S•
Sep 29, 2020
By Andrew D•
Dec 22, 2020
The course raised many interesting, and ethical, questions on the definition of "good," behavior modification practices, and analysis of corporate goals. But the lack of interaction with other students did not provide the opportunity to explore these critical questions. Some form of online interaction would offer the chance for improvement.
By Chuck W•
Aug 13, 2021
This course would be better positioned for users who not yet made the jump to the cloud, if you've already moved to the cloud, this content is too introductory
By Douglas A•
Nov 3, 2021
This class seems to rush through a very important topic which deserves better treatment.