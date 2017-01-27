Chevron Left
Back to Moving to the Cloud

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Moving to the Cloud by The University of Melbourne

4.5
stars
193 ratings
49 reviews

About the Course

The cloud is taking business by storm. In fact, due to the extraordinary growth of the cloud, it has been described as a tornado, not a fluffy white floating object! Commercial research analysts consider cloud as one of the most significant trends with a potential to change the whole global IT industry. Governments, including those in the US, Britain, and Australia, have cloud-first policies now in place which mandate cloud over non-cloud services in ICT procurement. But CIOs and other senior executives, while it's on the majority of their agendas, aren't sure what it really means for their organisations - how to leverage the benefits, control the commercials, manage the business risk, and adapt their organisations. While it is important to set requirements, negotiate commercials (terms, service level agreements, and pricing), and sign the contract - it is also critical that we develop a clear plan for ‘Moving to the Cloud’ which realigns our business architecture, organization and most importantly our people. This course provides the answers that management must know to be successful and realise the benefits: • Where should I go cloud? • What are the commercials? • Where is my leverage? • How do I realign my business practices and architecture? • How do I gear up my people and structure my organisation? View the MOOC promotional video here: http://tinyurl.com/hvtz2ph...

Top reviews

MR

Jan 26, 2021

The course was complete with covering wide area of my interest, presented in a highly organized way with lecture slides, reading lists, interactive enjoyable lectures. Thank you.

SA

Jul 25, 2021

I enjoyed this course. It gave me an insight into cloud, the types of cloud, pricing cloud, cloud security and many more important topics I didn't know about.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 46 Reviews for Moving to the Cloud

By febriani n

Jan 26, 2017

it's worthwhile course. My educational background is in economics, but it's possible to understand what really matters in the development of latest technology especially in computing field.

It gives me clarity about the new era of computing. Thanks for sharing the informations.

Warm Regards

By Nikhil J

Aug 18, 2017

This course is more business focused than technology. The course is excellent if you're looking to make a business case for cloud, understand risk management, vendor contracts, change management and leading migrations.

By Shaun M

Jun 13, 2018

I am enjoying the reading and the responses from my classmates. Very informative and creates a good space for debate on public/private cloud.

By Smita S

Sep 21, 2018

We should have proper plan before moving to the cloud which should realigns our business architecture, organization and most importantly our people.

It includes set requirements, negotiate commercials (terms, service level agreements, and pricing), and sign the contract and most important is to educate people.

This course discusses about the available cloud solution (service and delivery model) like private , public , hybrid and the strategies like IaaS , PaaS , SaaS.

It explains the strategies that helps to gear up people and structure the organization in cloud environment.

By Mike Y W

Oct 19, 2018

The course provides a general overview of the cloud use case, looking at both the technology and the business side of the equation. It takes the viewpoint of what management needs to watch out for in considering their organization's transition to a cloud computing environment without going into too much detail. The course does feel a bit outdated though.

By Bodrul M

May 27, 2017

This course has a wealth of information and great delivery all round. The guest speakers all have useful insights and add texture to the course. Really, I'm surprised with such great and dense quality of content on a free course. Very informative, very practical (as well as offering theoretical viewpoints), exceptionally delivered - Sarah Cullen seems to reel off incredible nuggets of information at will. This course will bring a beginner or early professional to a high level of intermediate knowledge and confidence to navigate through the complex world of cloud. Also has great replayability - lots to take in!

By Geetha N

Sep 3, 2017

This was a great experience to go thru the course especially students discussions on table provided all the points and notes that needs to be considered for any decision and the risks involved in moving to the cloud and the consequences of it. Professors and faculties were knowledgeable and explained in detail about the approaches and the concept of cloud. Thank you and we will visit again with oter courses on mook soon :-)

By Michael N

Aug 13, 2017

This course was a great way to get deeper into the various facets of what "moving to the cloud" is specifically comprised of. It helped shed light on some of the "gotchas" and things to be aware of. I can now effectively articulate details of the key areas that guide the decision makers in my organization and be a more valuable resource in this regard.

By Lachlan M

Oct 14, 2017

The course is comprehensive and relevant, covering cloud computing, including the technology, applications and change management. It has good content on the current and forecast trends, as well as the service offerings that are applicable to Australian industry, business, and government. From the top university in Australia - University of Melbourne.

By Kalpesh P

Aug 17, 2020

It is really an Amazing experience with this MOOC - Moving to the Cloud. The course is designed to give the business view to the Movement o the cloud. Its benefit and challenges at the various stage of the Journey. Getting to know from Industry experts, Discussion, and view really adds to the quality of the Course. Well do to the Team.

By Werner H

Sep 28, 2017

Great course with useful tips. Historical perspectives and current real-world situations were discussed. Relevant processes and principles were mentioned and analyzed. Various topical guides were offered to students. The presenters were very knowledgeable and discussed the benefits and drawbacks of different scenarios.

By Md M R

Jan 26, 2021

The course was complete with covering wide area of my interest, presented in a highly organized way with lecture slides, reading lists, interactive enjoyable lectures. Thank you.

By Steph

Jul 26, 2021

I​ enjoyed this course. It gave me an insight into cloud, the types of cloud, pricing cloud, cloud security and many more important topics I didn't know about.

By Aluvala,Mahesh

Sep 23, 2019

Excellent course, it will cover important topics to consider and gives great insight to deal with cloud migrations.

By Subrata B

Sep 23, 2019

its one of the best Cloud courses and highly recommend all techies to go through the course

By Nguyễn H T

Sep 16, 2021

That is a good course to archive knowledge about the Cloud. Thanks!

By Nirmal R

Jan 2, 2018

A good introduction to moving to the cloud.

By Gajendra K

Nov 1, 2019

Very very informative.. Thanks a lot

By ARJUN B

Apr 12, 2018

Great Course. Very informative.

By Kalvin L

Aug 7, 2019

Very impression cloud journey

By Teresa W

Jul 3, 2017

The content was engaging

By Sonal S

Aug 23, 2019

A very nice course.

By Deleted A

Oct 8, 2019

Thanks professor

By Sean H

Oct 16, 2017

Learning a lot!!

By RanghaJothiPrakash G

Apr 12, 2019

Simple AWESOME

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder