MR
Jan 26, 2021
The course was complete with covering wide area of my interest, presented in a highly organized way with lecture slides, reading lists, interactive enjoyable lectures. Thank you.
SA
Jul 25, 2021
I enjoyed this course. It gave me an insight into cloud, the types of cloud, pricing cloud, cloud security and many more important topics I didn't know about.
By febriani n•
Jan 26, 2017
it's worthwhile course. My educational background is in economics, but it's possible to understand what really matters in the development of latest technology especially in computing field.
It gives me clarity about the new era of computing. Thanks for sharing the informations.
Warm Regards
By Nikhil J•
Aug 18, 2017
This course is more business focused than technology. The course is excellent if you're looking to make a business case for cloud, understand risk management, vendor contracts, change management and leading migrations.
By Shaun M•
Jun 13, 2018
I am enjoying the reading and the responses from my classmates. Very informative and creates a good space for debate on public/private cloud.
By Smita S•
Sep 21, 2018
We should have proper plan before moving to the cloud which should realigns our business architecture, organization and most importantly our people.
It includes set requirements, negotiate commercials (terms, service level agreements, and pricing), and sign the contract and most important is to educate people.
This course discusses about the available cloud solution (service and delivery model) like private , public , hybrid and the strategies like IaaS , PaaS , SaaS.
It explains the strategies that helps to gear up people and structure the organization in cloud environment.
By Mike Y W•
Oct 19, 2018
The course provides a general overview of the cloud use case, looking at both the technology and the business side of the equation. It takes the viewpoint of what management needs to watch out for in considering their organization's transition to a cloud computing environment without going into too much detail. The course does feel a bit outdated though.
By Bodrul M•
May 27, 2017
This course has a wealth of information and great delivery all round. The guest speakers all have useful insights and add texture to the course. Really, I'm surprised with such great and dense quality of content on a free course. Very informative, very practical (as well as offering theoretical viewpoints), exceptionally delivered - Sarah Cullen seems to reel off incredible nuggets of information at will. This course will bring a beginner or early professional to a high level of intermediate knowledge and confidence to navigate through the complex world of cloud. Also has great replayability - lots to take in!
By Geetha N•
Sep 3, 2017
This was a great experience to go thru the course especially students discussions on table provided all the points and notes that needs to be considered for any decision and the risks involved in moving to the cloud and the consequences of it. Professors and faculties were knowledgeable and explained in detail about the approaches and the concept of cloud. Thank you and we will visit again with oter courses on mook soon :-)
By Michael N•
Aug 13, 2017
This course was a great way to get deeper into the various facets of what "moving to the cloud" is specifically comprised of. It helped shed light on some of the "gotchas" and things to be aware of. I can now effectively articulate details of the key areas that guide the decision makers in my organization and be a more valuable resource in this regard.
By Lachlan M•
Oct 14, 2017
The course is comprehensive and relevant, covering cloud computing, including the technology, applications and change management. It has good content on the current and forecast trends, as well as the service offerings that are applicable to Australian industry, business, and government. From the top university in Australia - University of Melbourne.
By Kalpesh P•
Aug 17, 2020
It is really an Amazing experience with this MOOC - Moving to the Cloud. The course is designed to give the business view to the Movement o the cloud. Its benefit and challenges at the various stage of the Journey. Getting to know from Industry experts, Discussion, and view really adds to the quality of the Course. Well do to the Team.
By Werner H•
Sep 28, 2017
Great course with useful tips. Historical perspectives and current real-world situations were discussed. Relevant processes and principles were mentioned and analyzed. Various topical guides were offered to students. The presenters were very knowledgeable and discussed the benefits and drawbacks of different scenarios.
By Md M R•
Jan 26, 2021
The course was complete with covering wide area of my interest, presented in a highly organized way with lecture slides, reading lists, interactive enjoyable lectures. Thank you.
By Steph•
Jul 26, 2021
I enjoyed this course. It gave me an insight into cloud, the types of cloud, pricing cloud, cloud security and many more important topics I didn't know about.
By Aluvala,Mahesh•
Sep 23, 2019
Excellent course, it will cover important topics to consider and gives great insight to deal with cloud migrations.
By Subrata B•
Sep 23, 2019
its one of the best Cloud courses and highly recommend all techies to go through the course
By Nguyễn H T•
Sep 16, 2021
That is a good course to archive knowledge about the Cloud. Thanks!
By Nirmal R•
Jan 2, 2018
A good introduction to moving to the cloud.
By Gajendra K•
Nov 1, 2019
Very very informative.. Thanks a lot
By ARJUN B•
Apr 12, 2018
Great Course. Very informative.
By Kalvin L•
Aug 7, 2019
Very impression cloud journey
By Teresa W•
Jul 3, 2017
The content was engaging
By Sonal S•
Aug 23, 2019
A very nice course.
By Deleted A•
Oct 8, 2019
Thanks professor
By Sean H•
Oct 16, 2017
Learning a lot!!
By RanghaJothiPrakash G•
Apr 12, 2019
Simple AWESOME