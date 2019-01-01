Profile

Shizhou Wang, 王世洲

Professor 教授

    Bio

    王世洲，北京大学法学院的教授，博士生导师，北京大学法律系的刑法学硕士与美国加州大学伯克利法学院的法学硕士，曾经由于优秀的教学与科研工作获得德国洪堡研究奖。研究领域涉及刑法学，外国刑法学，比较刑法学与国际刑法学。

    Courses

    刑法学总论 Criminal Law

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder