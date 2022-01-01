About this Course

Intermediate Level
Approx. 37 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)
Peking University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

第一周 刑法学概述 及 刑罚的正当性

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 199 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

第二周 罪刑法定原则

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 104 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

第三周 刑法的解释

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 68 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

第四周 刑法的适用范围

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 97 min)

