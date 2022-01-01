刑法是规定犯罪与刑罚的法律。刑法学是研究刑法的科学，主要研究犯罪的成立条件以及刑罚的种类与适用刑法的制度等问题。本课程的主要目的是简明完整地说明现代刑法学总论的基本概念、基本理论与基本方法，包括的主要内容有刑法与刑法学的基本概念，刑罚的正当性，罪刑法定原则，刑法解释，刑法的适用范围，犯罪与犯罪构成的概念，犯罪构成的主要内容，排除犯罪的根据，犯罪的未完成状态，共同犯罪，刑罚的概念与体系，量刑制度，数罪并罚，缓刑、减刑与假释。本课程通过理论说明与案例分析对有关问题进行讲解，鼓励同学们通过刑法发展来认识刑法的生命，通过刑法比较来认识刑法的国际标准，通过确立刑法理想来追求社会的公平正义。
刑法学总论 Criminal LawPeking University
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 37 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)
Subtitles: Chinese (Simplified)
Peking University
Peking University is determined to make its education openly accessible to students in China and around the world. With over 3000 faculty members, Peking University offers excellence in teaching and learning.
