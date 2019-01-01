Tsakane, based in Nairobi, supports the team's investment activities through the cycle - origination, structuring and post-investment portfolio support. Prior to joining AHL, Tsakane was an impact investment analyst at the Bertha Centre for Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship, where she focused on researching and testing innovative financing instruments and projects. She was also a research and writing assistant to Julia Balandina Jaquier for the second edition of the book “Catalyzing Wealth for Change” (an impact investing guide for high net worth individuals and family offices). Tsakane has a BCom honours degree in Financial Analysis and Portfolio Management from the University of Cape Town.