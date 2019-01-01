Prof. Tsui is an assistant professor in the Department of Chinese Language and Literature. She obtained her BA and MPhil degrees from CUHK, and her PhD from the University of Edinburgh. She joined the University in 2010.
Her academic research mainly focuses on lyric poetry of the Song and Qing dynasties and travel literature in the 19th century. She had been the champion in several poetry writing competitions.
徐瑋教授為香港中文大學中國語言及文學系助理教授。徐教授於中大取得學士及碩士學位，期後負笈英國愛丁堡大學完成博士課程。徐教授自2010年起於中大任教，主力研究宋詞、清代詞學及19世紀的旅遊文學，曾於多個詩詞寫作比賽中屢獲殊榮。