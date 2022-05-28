本課程對象為對中國文化有興趣的同學。
課程目的為通過四個不同特色的主題，討論中國文化的四個主要面向。每個主題選取兩篇經典文本作為核心閱讀，並與延伸閱讀做互文探討，以新角度解讀經典文本的意義，展現中國文化的複雜性、多元性。文本難度與大學一年級國文程度相當。
Founded in 1963, The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) is a forward looking comprehensive research university with a global vision and a mission to combine tradition with modernity, and to bring together China and the West. CUHK teachers and students hail from all corners of the world. CUHK graduates are connected worldwide through an expansive alumni network.
