Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 14 hours to complete
Chinese (Traditional)
Chinese (Traditional)

The Chinese University of Hong Kong

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

課程簡介

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 9 min), 3 readings
3 hours to complete

第一講「英雄本色」

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 64 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

第二講「政教道統」

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 87 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

第三講「江河歲月」

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 83 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

第四講「魂兮歸來」

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 171 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

