Prof. Lee is currently Sin Wai Kin Professor of Chinese Culture at The Chinese University of Hong Kong, having taken early retirement from teaching at Harvard University to become a long-term Hong Kong resident. Apart from his academic work, he has been an active participant in the Hong Kong cultural scene, having published in the past decades nearly 20 books of cultural criticism in both Chinese and English, including (in English) City Between Worlds: My Hong Kong (Harvard University Press, 2008). Among his scholarly books are Shanghai Modern: The Flowering of a New Urban Culture in China, 1930-1945 (Harvard University Press, 1999). In addition to literature, his other humanistic interests include classical music, film, and architecture.
李歐梵教授畢業於台灣大學外文系，在學期間曾與同學白先勇等人創辦《現代文學》雜誌，推動台灣文壇之潮流。他1961年於台大畢業後負笈美國哈佛大學，師從史華慈，親炙費正清、楊聯陞等大師，攻讀中國思想史。獲博士學位後執教於多所美國大學，並曾在1970至72年出任中大歷史系講師，2004年自美退休後遷居香港，再度加盟中大，擔任東亞研究中心名譽主任兼人文學科講座教授，2009至11年間任偉倫人文學科講座教授，現為冼為堅中國文化講座教授、晨興書院院務委員及香港人文學院創院院士。他在中大所開的課程，橫跨文化與宗教研究系、中國語言及文學系、歷史系，縱橫開闔，不為學科疆界所囿限。李教授曾獲頒授多項學術榮譽，其中包括古根漢基金會獎金以及香港科技大學人文榮譽博士等學術榮譽。