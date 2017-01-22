An introductory yet trenchant exploration of select Chinese classic texts that cover the domains of classical literature, history, philosophy, and fine arts.
The Chinese University of Hong Kong
Founded in 1963, The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) is a forward looking comprehensive research university with a global vision and a mission to combine tradition with modernity, and to bring together China and the West. CUHK teachers and students hail from all corners of the world. CUHK graduates are connected worldwide through an expansive alumni network.
Introduction
Lecture 1: The True Face of Hero
Lecture 2: The Way of Confucian Tradition
Lecture 3: Landscape of Immortality
Lecture 4: In Search of the Chinese Soul & Course Assignment
This was an extremely interesting course and the professor is great! He is very engaging and informs you well on the topics. I thoroughly enjoyed it!
An excellent survey of four distinct aspects of Chinese culture
Interesting: old Chinese professor speaks good English, class kind of short.
This was an enjoyable course and a good way to get familiar with these basic texts of Chinese thought.
