Lecturer of Operations and Technology at SDA Bocconi School of Management, Contract Professor of Management at Bocconi University. At SDA Bocconi he is Director of AGRI Lab - Romeo and Enrica Invernizzi Agribusiness Research Initiative and Director of the Agribusiness Management Development Program. His research activities focus on supply chain management and sustainability with a particular focus on the F & B Industry. Recently, he has been working on the following topics: supply chain management in manufacturing and services businesses; agribusiness, sustainable agriculture and agribusiness management; supply chain management and sustainability in the food & beverage industry; food security, food safety; sustainable supply chain management; sustainability and sustainable operations; environment and sustainable development.