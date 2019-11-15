Profile

Vitaliano Fiorillo

Lecturer of Operations and Technology Management at SDA Bocconi School of Management

Bio

Lecturer of Operations and Technology at SDA Bocconi School of Management, Contract Professor of Management at Bocconi University. At SDA Bocconi he is Director of AGRI Lab - Romeo and Enrica Invernizzi Agribusiness Research Initiative and Director of the Agribusiness Management Development Program. His research activities focus on supply chain management and sustainability with a particular focus on the F & B Industry. Recently, he has been working on the following topics: supply chain management in manufacturing and services businesses; agribusiness, sustainable agriculture and agribusiness management; supply chain management and sustainability in the food & beverage industry; food security, food safety; sustainable supply chain management; sustainability and sustainable operations; environment and sustainable development.

Courses

Challenges of Agribusiness Management

