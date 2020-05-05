About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English
Instructor

Offered by

Università Bocconi

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Challenges of the Global Agro-System

1 hour to complete
10 videos (Total 66 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week 2

1 hour to complete

Global Agribusiness

1 hour to complete
13 videos (Total 70 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week 3

1 hour to complete

Sustainability in Agribusiness

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 67 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week 4

1 hour to complete

Innovation in Agribusiness

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 49 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

