SS
Dec 28, 2020
The path on which I have learnt to walk through the journey of this course of Challenges of Agribusiness Management is very adventurous and mankind.
MK
May 5, 2020
A very interesting introductory course in Agribusiness. Highly recommended for individuals with minimal involvement in this industry.
By Dudepala C S R•
Feb 21, 2022
very good course , learn alot about agri business and agri marketing and different farning techniques in different countries
By Halimatu L•
Nov 2, 2021
Learning this course was made easy by the lecturers. Thanks for enlightening me more about agribusuness.
By M d L•
May 1, 2021
Big disappointment. It may be interesting for an italian.
By SOURABH•
Jul 19, 2020
It was a great course...agriculture allied students or businessmans must go for it,Thanks.
By Md. T R•
May 11, 2020
Love how easily they make a platform like this to learn such this type of courses
By Rafael C•
Aug 10, 2020
ótimo
By anna g•
Apr 10, 2020
Great insights on the Italian agribusiness and agricultural panorama. A follow-up course analizing even more specific branche-related cases is auspicable!
By Prem C•
May 27, 2020
Best for Italian students
By Adish K•
Oct 19, 2020
I recommend this course for the one who has knowledge in the field of natural and environmental science or Geo-ICT. The course provides details about the players in the agribusiness and food sector, concepts related to the food sectors such as transparency and traceability. It helped me to identify the tools to apply to the challenges of Agribusiness management. The course provides a great overview of the people who are looking to change their career to a hot sector of food and agriculture.
By Jacopo D•
Dec 1, 2020
Very interesting introductory course. Not hard to follow and full of insights, suggestions and practical cases from which to take inspiration. I think I will benefit form the course in developing new businesses in my small farm. I recommend the course to farmers wishing to have a broader perspective on their working environment. It gives also useful suggestions about innovation and development, that can then be further investigated and implemented in one's activities.
By ALEXANDRE J D S•
May 21, 2020
I am grateful for the opportunity to have participated in the Challenges of Agribusiness Management course, with Professor Vitaliano Fiorillo. This was surprising and exceeded my expectations. I wrote everything down because I learn more this way. I started rereading all the classes to digest everything that was taught and put it into practice. I have a particular goal: reread the classes and deepen each point by undertaking some specific actions.
By Gurnit S S•
Sep 2, 2020
I had really enjoyed this course and learnt many things related to the food supply chain and other components of agribusiness.I think it is a best platform especially for those students who want to become successfull agripreneur or would like to initiate their business in urban areas.
By Zahid R•
Jul 1, 2020
Thanks for asking me it took a while to catch up but I appreciate all the people who were speakers and trying to make the things simple and understandable. Further to this I need a degree course on this subject too on line of available.
Choo Choo. Zahid Rasool Pakistan
By Jee_Artsy V I H A•
Jul 20, 2021
Thanks to the organizers of this course. Being a new Agricultural economist student in Europe, I wanted to learn about the European Agri-food business. this course has provided me enough insights more than my expectations. It was worth the time, I must say!
By Sudam S•
Nov 3, 2020
Agriculture is very practical now a days. I have learned more information. It's increasing my skills and knowledge the challenges in agribusiness present and future. I would like to thanks this plate from to provide me to continue this course.
By nur a•
Jul 30, 2021
by following this course, i know more about challenge in agribusiness management, so we can manage the risk and challenge for the business continuity that we have. Thank u so much
By Shyam S•
Dec 29, 2020
By Maximos L K•
May 6, 2020
By Oruganti V•
Aug 4, 2021
Excellent course every agriculture student must study.
It will help me in a future lot.
By Bishownath A•
Nov 25, 2020
The course is awesome. The video tutorial and weekly test is very effective.
By Ashmita T•
Aug 19, 2021
THIS COURSE HELPED ME ALOT AS I LERANT MANY NEW THINGS FROM THIS COURSE.
By soumee M•
Sep 14, 2021
content of the course is very elaborate and enriching.
By MD. A I R•
May 25, 2020
I learn lots of new thing about Agro business
By Oyelakin M T•
Jul 22, 2020
Its an awesome experience...thanks Coursera
By Sanjyot C•
Jun 29, 2020
Excellent and very well explained Course