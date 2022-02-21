Chevron Left
Challenges of Agribusiness Management by Università Bocconi

The goal of this course is to understand the challenges and opportunities of agribusiness nowadays. From farms to retailers, from input providers to traders, all the diverse players of this value chain interact a complex business environment in which nature, policy, technology and management strategies have to be considered to overcome future challenges and seize upcoming opportunities. To understand such complexity we will take Italy as a large, open-air lab in which all major phenomena and business dynamics influencing agribusiness worldwide coexist and clearly show their effects. History, heritage and tradition, technology and innovation, brilliant farmers and multinational companies, all in a constrained, diverse physical and business landscape, Italy is the perfect sampling area for agribusiness. In our learning experience we will benefit from the knowledge and experience of different Bocconi University Professors and several CEOs and top executives who are re-shaping agribusiness concepts. Course Syllabus: Week 1: Heritage and Excellence in Italian Agriculture Week 2: Challenges of the Global Agro-System Week 3: Innovation in Agribusiness Week 4: Developing new business concepts...

SS

Dec 28, 2020

The path on which I have learnt to walk through the journey of this course of Challenges of Agribusiness Management is very adventurous and mankind.

MK

May 5, 2020

A very interesting introductory course in Agribusiness. Highly recommended for individuals with minimal involvement in this industry.

By Dudepala C S R

Feb 21, 2022

very good course , learn alot about agri business and agri marketing and different farning techniques in different countries

By Halimatu L

Nov 2, 2021

Learning this course was made easy by the lecturers. Thanks for enlightening me more about agribusuness.

By M d L

May 1, 2021

Big disappointment. It may be interesting for an italian.

By SOURABH

Jul 19, 2020

It was a great course...agriculture allied students or businessmans must go for it,Thanks.

By Md. T R

May 11, 2020

Love how easily they make a platform like this to learn such this type of courses

By Rafael C

Aug 10, 2020

ótimo

By anna g

Apr 10, 2020

Great insights on the Italian agribusiness and agricultural panorama. A follow-up course analizing even more specific branche-related cases is auspicable!

By Prem C

May 27, 2020

Best for Italian students

By Adish K

Oct 19, 2020

I recommend this course for the one who has knowledge in the field of natural and environmental science or Geo-ICT. The course provides details about the players in the agribusiness and food sector, concepts related to the food sectors such as transparency and traceability. It helped me to identify the tools to apply to the challenges of Agribusiness management. The course provides a great overview of the people who are looking to change their career to a hot sector of food and agriculture.

By Jacopo D

Dec 1, 2020

Very interesting introductory course. Not hard to follow and full of insights, suggestions and practical cases from which to take inspiration. I think I will benefit form the course in developing new businesses in my small farm. I recommend the course to farmers wishing to have a broader perspective on their working environment. It gives also useful suggestions about innovation and development, that can then be further investigated and implemented in one's activities.

By ALEXANDRE J D S

May 21, 2020

I am grateful for the opportunity to have participated in the Challenges of Agribusiness Management course, with Professor Vitaliano Fiorillo. This was surprising and exceeded my expectations. I wrote everything down because I learn more this way. I started rereading all the classes to digest everything that was taught and put it into practice. I have a particular goal: reread the classes and deepen each point by undertaking some specific actions.

By Gurnit S S

Sep 2, 2020

I had really enjoyed this course and learnt many things related to the food supply chain and other components of agribusiness.I think it is a best platform especially for those students who want to become successfull agripreneur or would like to initiate their business in urban areas.

By Zahid R

Jul 1, 2020

Thanks for asking me it took a while to catch up but I appreciate all the people who were speakers and trying to make the things simple and understandable. Further to this I need a degree course on this subject too on line of available.

Choo Choo. Zahid Rasool Pakistan

By Jee_Artsy V I H A

Jul 20, 2021

Thanks to the organizers of this course. Being a new Agricultural economist student in Europe, I wanted to learn about the European Agri-food business. this course has provided me enough insights more than my expectations. It was worth the time, I must say!

By Sudam S

Nov 3, 2020

Agriculture is very practical now a days. I have learned more information. It's increasing my skills and knowledge the challenges in agribusiness present and future. I would like to thanks this plate from to provide me to continue this course.

By nur a

Jul 30, 2021

by following this course, i know more about challenge in agribusiness management, so we can manage the risk and challenge for the business continuity that we have. Thank u so much

By Oruganti V

Aug 4, 2021

Excellent course every agriculture student must study.

It will help me in a future lot.

By Bishownath A

Nov 25, 2020

The course is awesome. The video tutorial and weekly test is very effective.

By Ashmita T

Aug 19, 2021

T​HIS COURSE HELPED ME ALOT AS I LERANT MANY NEW THINGS FROM THIS COURSE.

By soumee M

Sep 14, 2021

content of the course is very elaborate and enriching.

By MD. A I R

May 25, 2020

I learn lots of new thing about Agro business

By Oyelakin M T

Jul 22, 2020

Its an awesome experience...thanks Coursera

By Sanjyot C

Jun 29, 2020

Excellent and very well explained Course

