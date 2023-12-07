Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo
Perspectives in Digital Transformation: Agribusiness
Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Guillermo Foscarini

Instructor: Guillermo Foscarini

Beginner level

Recommended experience

8 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Recognize the importance of digital transformation in the agricultural business sector based on current challenges, pressures, and opportunities.

  • Identify current trends in digital transformation in order to facilitate and accelerate a digital change in the agro-industrial sector.

  • Identify how the use of technologies generates an impact on both the sustainability and productivity of agribusiness.

  • Identificar tu nivel de madurez digital a través de una herramienta de autodiagnóstico elaborada por BID Invest

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

7 quizzes

There are 4 modules in this course

We warmly welcome you to the Perspectives in Digital Transformation: Agribusiness course. In this introductory module, we will identify the course objectives, structure, assessments, and guidance material. The introductory video will give you an overview of the course and the topics we will cover; we will review the learning objectives that you will master after successfully completing the course; We will share the link to the participant guide, a useful document which will help you navigate the course; We will explain how you will be evaluated; We will familiarize you with the course instructions and introduce you to the design team responsible for its content. Finally, we invite you to answer an initial survey.

1 video2 readings1 plugin

Welcome to our first module of the course. In this module we will understand the importance of digital transformation in the agribusiness sector by identifying the main challenges facing the sector and analyzing the opportunities and benefits that digital transformation brings allowing us to solve current problems with innovative approaches. To do this, we will consult some resources that will help us better understand internal and external pressures facing the agricultural sector today. We will also learn about innovative solutions based on the use of technology and we will listen to experts share their experiences about the digital transformation processes of their organizations and their lessons learned.

5 videos3 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 plugin

In this module we will identify the current trends in digital transformation for agribusiness that will enable and accelerate digital change in the sector. To do this, you will learn about the key trends in agribusiness and the future of agriculture, as well as hear the experience of an expert implementing digital transformation.

2 videos2 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 plugin

In this module, we will identify how the use of technologies generates an impact on both the sustainability and productivity of agribusiness. To do this, we will focus on sustainability and digitalization, and learn about the initiatives of some corporations that support and promote sustainable digital transformation.

5 videos3 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt5 plugins

Instructor

2 Courses1,492 learners

