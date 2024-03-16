Are you interested in learning how Digital Transformation is driving the manufacturing sector in Latin America and the Caribbean?
Perspectives in Digital Transformation: Manufacturing
Taught in English
Course
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Identify good practices and the level of digital transformation maturity in the manufacturing sector.
Identify the challenges that prevent the digital transformation of organizations in the sector and possible solutions to overcome them.
Identify technologies and digital solutions necessary for digital transformation according to their work and the problem they face.
Assess your current situation in relation to digitalization through a diagnostic tool developed by IDB Invest.
March 2024
13 quizzes
There are 4 modules in this course
In this section you will identify the course objectives, structure, assessments and orientation material. The welcome video will give you an overview of the course, the learning objectives and the structure of each module. We will also share the link to the participant's guide, a document that we suggest you consult frequently because it will be your navigation guide throughout this learning experience. You will also learn how we will assess your learning in this course, and identify the instructors and course staff. Finally, we invite you to take an initial survey.
What's included
1 video2 readings1 plugin
In this module, we will understand the importance of Digital Transformation in the manufacturing and retail sector based on the needs, challenges, and opportunities that it brings to Latin America and the Caribbean. To do this, we will review resources that detail the internal and external obstacles that the manufacturing sector faces today, the strategic focal points of Digital Transformation, and we will hear experts share their experiences.
What's included
3 videos4 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt
In this module we will identify the current trends in Digital Transformation for manufacturing in order to facilitate and accelerate a digital change in the sector. To do so, you will learn about best practices in transformation and digital solutions that can help accelerate this transformation in the region, with a focus on sustainability.
What's included
4 videos5 readings6 quizzes1 discussion prompt
In this module, we will identify the key idas to consider when designing a roadmap for Digital Transformation in manufacturing and be a successful. You will focus on evaluating the level of digital maturity of your organization through a self-diagnostic tool developed by IDB Invest and we'll provide you with best practices for a successful path to digitalization.
What's included
5 videos5 readings3 quizzes2 discussion prompts2 plugins
Instructor
Offered by
