Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo
Perspectives in Digital Transformation: Manufacturing
Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo

Perspectives in Digital Transformation: Manufacturing

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Rodrigo Navas

Instructor: Rodrigo Navas

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level

Recommended experience

10 hours to complete
3 weeks at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Identify good practices and the level of digital transformation maturity in the manufacturing sector.

  • Identify the challenges that prevent the digital transformation of organizations in the sector and possible solutions to overcome them.

  • Identify technologies and digital solutions necessary for digital transformation according to their work and the problem they face.

  • Assess your current situation in relation to digitalization through a diagnostic tool developed by IDB Invest.

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

March 2024

Assessments

13 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

In this section you will identify the course objectives, structure, assessments and orientation material. The welcome video will give you an overview of the course, the learning objectives and the structure of each module. We will also share the link to the participant's guide, a document that we suggest you consult frequently because it will be your navigation guide throughout this learning experience. You will also learn how we will assess your learning in this course, and identify the instructors and course staff. Finally, we invite you to take an initial survey.

What's included

1 video2 readings1 plugin

In this module, we will understand the importance of Digital Transformation in the manufacturing and retail sector based on the needs, challenges, and opportunities that it brings to Latin America and the Caribbean. To do this, we will review resources that detail the internal and external obstacles that the manufacturing sector faces today, the strategic focal points of Digital Transformation, and we will hear experts share their experiences.

What's included

3 videos4 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt

In this module we will identify the current trends in Digital Transformation for manufacturing in order to facilitate and accelerate a digital change in the sector. To do so, you will learn about best practices in transformation and digital solutions that can help accelerate this transformation in the region, with a focus on sustainability.

What's included

4 videos5 readings6 quizzes1 discussion prompt

In this module, we will identify the key idas to consider when designing a roadmap for Digital Transformation in manufacturing and be a successful. You will focus on evaluating the level of digital maturity of your organization through a self-diagnostic tool developed by IDB Invest and we'll provide you with best practices for a successful path to digitalization.

What's included

5 videos5 readings3 quizzes2 discussion prompts2 plugins

Instructor

Rodrigo Navas
Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo
2 Courses197 learners

Offered by

Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo

Recommended if you're interested in Business Strategy

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Business Strategy? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions