Professor Wayne Winston

    Wayne is a Visiting Professor at the Bauer College of Business at the University of Houston and Professor Emeritus of Decision Sciences at the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University. He is also Chief Data Scientist in Residence at Apparatus..net He holds a BS in mathematics from M.I.T. and a PH.D in operations research from Yale. He won over 40 teaching awards at Indiana University, including the Top MBA teaching award (6 times). He has written over a dozen books including Marketing Analytics, Operations Research, Practical Management Science, Excel 2013 Data Analysis and Business Modeling and Mathletics. He has also authored 25 refereed. Articles. He has taught classes or consulted for many organizations including, SABRE, BROADCOM, Cummins Engine, Eli Lilly, James Hardy, Pfizer, Sabre, Verizon, Microsoft, Cisco, US Navy, US Army, Ford, 3M, and GM. He is also a two-time Jeopardy! Champion and has consulted for the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks.

    Math behind Moneyball

