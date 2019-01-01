Profile

劉正忠

副教授 (Associate Professor)

    Bio

    劉正忠，筆名唐捐，國立台灣大學文學博士，曾任教於國立清華大學多年，並曾主編《台灣詩學學刊》，現為國立臺灣大學中國文學系副教授。著有詩集《金臂勾》等六種，散文集《世界病時我亦病》等兩種，論述《現代漢詩的魔怪書寫》、《軍旅詩人的異端性格》、《王荊公金陵詩研究》、《現代散文之旅》等，並編有《台灣軍旅文選》、《當代文學讀本》等。曾獲五四獎、1998年度詩獎、梁實秋文學獎、時報文學獎、聯合報文學獎、中央日報文學獎、台北市文學獎等。

    Courses

    現代文學導讀：詩、散文、小說

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder