「現代文學」，又稱白話文學、新文學，起源自五四時期的白話文學運動，更可以上溯到晚清文學革命。其體裁包含詩、散文、小說，而晚清以來的翻譯小說也佔有頗重要的位置。現代作家藉由作品表達他們對新世界、新觀念、新文化的看法，塑造新的審美觀與價值觀，形成豐富多元的文學世界，值得我們細細品味。
