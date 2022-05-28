About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
Chinese (Traditional)
National Taiwan University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

24 minutes to complete

課程介紹與引言

24 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 24 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

徐志摩的詩歌傳奇

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 43 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

由梁實秋、楊牧觀現代散文之美

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 64 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

沈從文的小說世界

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 33 min)

