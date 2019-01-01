Profile

高嘉謙

副教授(Associate Professor)

    Bio

    國立政治大學中國文學博士，現任臺灣大學中文系副教授，曾於捷克布拉格查理士大學客座講學。主要研究領域為中國近現代文學、漢詩、民國舊體詩詞、馬華文學。著有《遺民、疆界與現代性──漢詩的南方離散與抒情（1895～1945）》（台北：聯經出版公司，2016）、《國族與歷史的隱喻──近現代武俠傳奇的精神史考察（1895～1949）》（台北：花木蘭出版社，2014）等。

    Courses

    現代文學導讀：詩、散文、小說

