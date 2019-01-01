Profile

蔡祝青

助理教授

    Bio

    ※學歷：輔仁大學比較文學研究所博士 ※經歷：現任國立臺灣大學中文系助理教授。曾任中央研究院中國文哲研究所國科會博士後研究員、國立政治大學人文研究中心博士後研究員；曾任教於國立台北商業技術學院、輔仁大學外語學院、暨南國際大學中文系。 ※學術榮譽與獎勵： 2017榮獲香港中文大學翻譯研究中心「宋淇翻譯研究論文獎」（2016-2017）「評判提名」。

    Courses

    現代文學導讀：詩、散文、小說

