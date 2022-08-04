Learner Reviews & Feedback for Network Security by (ISC)²
About the Course
Welcome to course 4 of 5 of this Specialization, Network Security.
In this course, we will look at computer networking and securing the network. In today’s world, the internet connects nearly everyone and everything, and this is accomplished through networking. While most see computer networking as a positive, criminals routinely use the internet, and the networking protocols themselves, as weapons and tools to exploit vulnerabilities and for this reason we must do our best to secure the network. We will review the basic components of a network, threats and attacks to the network, and learn how to protect them from attackers. Network security itself can be a specialty career within cybersecurity; however, all information security professionals need to understand how networks operate and are exploited to better secure them.
After completing this chapter, the participant will be able to:
Explain the concepts of network security.
- Recognize common networking terms and models.
- Identify common protocols and ports and their secure counterparts.
- Identify types of network (cyber) threats and attacks.
- Discuss common tools used to identify and prevent threats.
- Identify common data center terminology.
- Recognize common cloud service terminology.
- Identify secure network design terminology.
- Practice the terminology of and review network security concepts.
Agenda
Course Introduction
Module 1: Network Concepts and Models
Module 2: Common Network Threats and Attacks
Module 3: Network Security Infrastructure
Module 4: Network Security Review
This training is for IT professionals, career changers, college students, recent college graduates, advanced high school students and recent high school graduates looking to start their path toward cybersecurity leadership by taking the Certified in Cybersecurity entry-level exam.
There are no prerequisites to take the training or the exam. It is recommended that candidates have basic Information Technology (IT) knowledge. No work experience in cybersecurity or formal education diploma/degree is required....