Advanced Data Modeling by Meta
About the Course
Develop a working knowledge and familiarity with advanced database concepts such as usage, modeling, automation, storage, optimization and administration.
By the end of this course, you’ll be able to:
- Deploy basic data modeling skills and navigate modern storage options for a data warehouse
- Apply planning and execution of ETL style database engineering by building upon existing MySQL skills
- Develop a working knowledge of the different aspects of managing a database including administration of database operations and concerns, alongside processes and solutions for monitoring, reporting and debugging
- Demonstrate data modeling skills within a real-world project environment
You’ll gain experience with the following tools and software:
- Workbench data modeling software
- Syntaxes used to interact with a data warehouse
- Extract, transform and loading (ETL) techniques and methods
- MySQL data warehouse administration
- Data warehouse monitoring and reporting tools
- Database debugging and testing tools
- Data modeling tools...