Develop a working knowledge and familiarity with advanced database concepts such as usage, modeling, automation, storage, optimization and administration. By the end of this course, you’ll be able to: - Deploy basic data modeling skills and navigate modern storage options for a data warehouse - Apply planning and execution of ETL style database engineering by building upon existing MySQL skills - Develop a working knowledge of the different aspects of managing a database including administration of database operations and concerns, alongside processes and solutions for monitoring, reporting and debugging - Demonstrate data modeling skills within a real-world project environment You’ll gain experience with the following tools and software: - Workbench data modeling software - Syntaxes used to interact with a data warehouse - Extract, transform and loading (ETL) techniques and methods - MySQL data warehouse administration - Data warehouse monitoring and reporting tools - Database debugging and testing tools - Data modeling tools...
