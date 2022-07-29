Learner Reviews & Feedback for Advanced MySQL Topics by Meta
About the Course
In this course, you’ll begin to push beyond simple SQL statements to actual functional database engineering with advanced concepts in MySQL.
By the end of this course, you’ll be able to:
- Add decision structures and functionality to a MySQL databases using SQL functions and operators on numbers and strings
- Demonstrate a working knowledge of the foundations of automation using conditionals and triggers
- Automate DBMS tasks with the use of store procedures
- Utilize subqueries and transactions to perform optimizations
- Optimize databases with the use of advanced database administration tasks
- Automate SQL by writing a stored procedure to solve real world problems
You’ll gain experience with the following tools and software:
- MySQL functions and operators
- Numeric functions and operators
- SQL statements
- Database optimization tools
- MySQL optimization tools
- SQL automation
- DBMS tasks
- Database optimization...