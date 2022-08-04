Learner Reviews & Feedback for Advanced Programming in Swift by Meta
About the Course
Get ready to expand on your Swift skills to create common advanced functionality that typical iOS apps need. You’ll start off by creating components that behave differently based on the context. You’ll also practice more advanced object-oriented features of Swift. This course will also introduce you to the basics of unit testing in Swift to ensure that your applications function as intended. You’ll also dive deeper into the world of functional programming.
Finally, you’ll create the functionality we see so often in apps with large lists of items, such as filtering features. You’ll create collection processing functions to process collections in different ways, even when there are multiple steps, and build your own list with filtering and sorting functionality....